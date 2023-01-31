The closure of an 8-mile section of the upper Yellowstone River has been lifted now that a damaged railway bridge near U.S. Highway 89 North has been removed.
The Highway 89 Bridge Fishing Access Site, which was part of the closure, has also reopened to public access, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
The river closure extended from Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site to Sheep Mountain Fishing Access Site. It was in place since July after significant flooding damaged the railway bridge, causing a safety hazard.
Built in 1897, the abandoned railroad bridge was in danger of collapsing, and needed to be removed, according to officials at the Montana Department of Transportation. The project to remove the {span}300-foot-long railroad bridge, which weighs about 280 tons, began in August and was completed in late January.
For a current list of waterbody restrictions and closures, visit fwp.mt.gov.