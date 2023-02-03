The Livingston Public Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday to offer the job of superintendent to Eldon "Chad" Johnson.
Johnson has been the superintendent at Hardin School Districts 17 H&1 for the last five years, according to a letter he sent to Livingston Public Schools. Before working at Hardin, Johnson was a teacher in Melstone, Stanford, Fromberg and Twin Bridges, he wrote.
Johnson was among five candidates considered by the board and two interview committees. One committee consisted of administrators and the other was composed of teachers, union representatives, members of the public and parents. Both committees selected Johnson as the top choice. The committees began their work interviewing candidates about 8:30 a.m. Thursday and the board followed suit at 2 p.m., according to board chair Tom Shellenberg. The board selected Johnson as its top choice after hearing the committees' recommendations and hearing public comment.
"This is the most important position in the district," Shellenberg said. "This is the only employee that the board is responsible for that we hire. The superintendent hires all the rest of the employees, so they're the top dog. We need the candidate best for the district."
A school district staff member will communicate the board's offer to Johnson early Friday morning and another staffer will advise the other candidates of the outcome of that discussion, according to a district representative. The representative said the district would make a good faith effort to keep the other candidates in the loop as the process continues.
The other candidates are Denise Chrest, Teresa Rensch, Monte Silk and Todd Wester.
Shellenberg said the board may vote on a final contract on Wednesday if Johnson accepts the offer.