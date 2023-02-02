School administrators at Sleeping Giant Middle School sent a letter to parents on Jan. 31 addressing recent incidents and reports of death threats and bullying at the school.
The letter came from Todd Wester, principal at Sleeping Giant Middle School, and John Stromberg, vice principal at the school.
“We have recently received or had reported to us death threats or threats to harm staff or students at school,” the letter read. “In all cases, we ask that if parents or students see or hear something, they say something as soon as possible. Timely, detailed reports help us keep school safe. We live in an environment now where no death threat should be taken lightly, and students and adults need to be aware of the seriousness of making or hearing such threats.”
Wester said Wednesday the middle school and the school district were taking the incidents very seriously, and have involved parents, law enforcement and mental health experts to help remedy the problem.
“Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve handled some death threats issued by students, and some cyberbullying,” said Wester. “It all kind of came at once. It was important to get a letter out to families to make them aware of some things we’re seeing.”
Wester said one of the death threats was left on his cellphone voice mail by a student.
“Law enforcement was involved immediately,” said Wester.
The school administrator said he could not disclose the name of the student who made the alleged death threat or discuss the consequences, citing the Family Educational Right to Privacy Act, or FERPA.
Wester’s letter to parents detailed the types of threats that the school had dealt with this school year, which include:
• Swatting calls, or encrypted threats, meant to disrupt school operations, made by local or foreign actors.
• Threat by a known person outside the school to attack the schools.
• Verbal threat by a student.
• Phone calls and voice mail.
• Threats by text, chat or social media.
The letter also addressed bullying, harassment, hazing, intimidation and social media risks. Some examples of bullying or intimidation that the school has heard about or responded to, include:
• Individuals telling or texting another, “you should kill yourself,” or KYS.
• Posting images after having being asked not to.
Sleeping Giant Middle School has about 300 students in grades six, seven and eight. Students are not permitted to use cellphones during school hours.
Chris Gentile, a police officer with the Livingston Police Department serves as the school resource officer and is on school premises every day, said Wester.
“He comes to school daily,” said Wester. “He’s very available to us and does a fantastic job.”
Students who are identified as sending death threats or involved in bullying cases face disciplinary action, legal repercussions and mental health counseling, said Wester.
“We’re doing what we can to keep the school safe,” said Wester. “We’re being advised by law enforcement and mental health providers.”