Classic floors and large open displays with rows of books and different Livingston memorabilia were on display at Sax & Fryer recently as the sun peeked in the large windows of the store that is now nearly a century and a half old.

On Monday, May 15, Sax & Fryer on Callender Street celebrated 140 years in business. Friends and customers of the popular store came by to remember old times and talk about the good times. The shop sells a variety of items, such as art supplies, novels, stationery, greeting cards, pottery, and gifts.

