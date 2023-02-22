Boehm's

Actors and extras congregate around Boehm's Saloon recently at the Yellowstone Film Ranch. The ranch announced Wednesday that it would be the venue for resuming the filming and production of "Rust," the Western movie starring Alec Baldwin.

“Rust,” the Western film that halted production after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set in October 2021, will resume filming this spring at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Livingston, said co-executive producer Carter Boehm on Wednesday.

“This is going to be a fantastic movie, and we can’t wait to pick it up and finish it,” said Boehm. “I think it’s going to be an awarding-winning film.”