Theresa Watts from Shields Valley Public Schools was recently awarded the 2023 Distinguished Service Award as Montana General Education Teacher of the Year by the Montana Council of Administrators for Special Education.

Watts was nominated for the award by several colleagues who recognize that she consistently goes above and beyond to support her students. She is always willing to learn and do more in order for all children to achieve academically, socially, and emotionally.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters