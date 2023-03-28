Theresa Watts from Shields Valley Public Schools was recently awarded the 2023 Distinguished Service Award as Montana General Education Teacher of the Year by the Montana Council of Administrators for Special Education.
Watts was nominated for the award by several colleagues who recognize that she consistently goes above and beyond to support her students. She is always willing to learn and do more in order for all children to achieve academically, socially, and emotionally.
Watts is passionate about working with students and making sure they make progress by growing academically and emotionally, according to a news release.
According to Jenny Malloy, Park County Special Education Cooperative Director, Watts teaches second grade at Shields Valley and has been a teacher for eight years.
Before teaching, Watts served six years in the Montana Army National Guard, and ended her enlistment with an Honorable Discharge at the rank of Sergeant, E-5.
Watts deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom from in 2003-2004 to the border of Iraq and Kuwait.
Also, the Montana Council for Exceptional Children awarded the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award to Gardiner Public Schools special education teacher Laurie Smith. This award recognizes an individual who has made continued and sustained contributions to positive outcomes for children and youth with exceptionalities.
Throughout her career, Smith has put students first and has advocated at the local and national levels by participating in the Special Education Legislative Summit and playing important roles in state and national Council for Exceptional Children.
Smith has had a distinguished career in which she mentored staff, provided unlimited support to students, and made the overall education of Gardiner students that much greater. She will be retiring from Gardiner Public Schools in June.
The Montana Council for Exceptional Children awarded the 2023 Public Service Award to a local organization known as Rural Resilience, formerly PCRS 360. This award recognizes an individual or organization that has exhibited unwavering dedication to supporting children, youth and adults with exceptionalities.
Rural Resilience’s goal is to connect rural students, families, and community members to behavioral and mental health solutions while protecting their social well-being and fostering a resilience to thrive. Rural Resilience currently provides mental and behavioral health services and support to 20% of the combined student population in the communities of Wilsall, Clyde Park, Arrowhead, Pine Creek, Gardiner, Mammoth, and Cooke City.
The award was presented to Rural Resilience founders Jenny Malloy and Billi Taylor, along with behavior analyst Bridget Kelly.
