An Enterprise reporter recently spent the day riding through Yellowstone National Park on an e-bike. Here is her story on the adventure.
At one point during our ride, I stopped to talk to our guide, Jay O’Connor, as he was looking at a lump of brown fur about 100 yards away in the meadow adjacent to the road.
Suddenly “the lump” heard us and stood up, a large bison put his tail up and turned toward us with his head bowed slightly. I asked O’Connor, “Is he..?”
He replied, knowing what I was going to ask, “Yes, it looks like it, doesn’t it? But he’s so far away, I don’t think he will charge us. I think he just wants us to know he is there.”
How the adventure started
On April 12, I set out on a surreal adventure. O’Connor, guide and owner of Big Sky Ebike Tours in Gardiner, met clients at 9 a.m. for a full-day e-bike excursion through Yellowstone National Park.
The tour and bike rental fee included a sack lunch and a bottle of water. If you get lucky, you might even get to try some Girl Scout (Thin Mint) cookies.
O’Connor is an excellent resource for planning your trip, guided or not, into the park. He had some great advice on what gear to bring and what to expect; this conversation is highly recommended so that you know what you are getting yourself into. The wilderness in Yellowstone is beautiful but it can also bring a lot of dangers and it’s good to be informed before you go.
There were five people from France on the trip: Birthday boy Arthur Vitali, 12, and his family, mother, Victoria; father, Guillaume; and two sisters, Emma, 16, and Chloé, 14.
“It was kind of a sporty thing and it took me a lot of effort,” said Carolina Federbusch of Dresden, Germany, who joined the adventure with her 6-year-old, Jonas, in tow.
“I was not sure if the guide knew we don’t do this everyday. But it’s also a nice workout. It was great,” said Federbusch. “You had to be careful, of course, and take your time and not ride ahead of the guide. There were some trucks coming and we had to be careful. It gets adventurous because it’s not that easy. I liked it.”
Young Jonas held on for the entire ride, and was seen smiling from ear to ear throughout the day.
David Ogden, a return client from Seattle, who ironically spoke fluent French and was able to translate, met his friend Skip Johnson from Minneapolis for the adventure as well.
The reality of the location
The wind howled, the clouds shifted our light from bright and sunny contrasted with toilet and grey. As the wind died back down it increased speed again, and repeat. We headed up the mountain pass with cliffs all around, cross winds, gravel and sharp turns.
There was no one else around, at least no humans. You realized how big the unknown wilderness was around you once you entered the valley above Mammoth, on the way to Norris.
It was just us with our guide and the bikes, pedaling down the middle of a desolate highway deep in a mountain valley, surrounded by walls of snow, in the middle of Yellowstone National Park.
The calm waters of Swan Lake were finally melting, as a pair of swans glided through the glassy water in the bright April sun that finally emerged for good.
With no traffic continuing in our path, immediately there was a small herd of bison, going in the same direction we were, taking full advantage of the road closure by walking in the roadway, to avoid the deep snow.
O’Connor told the group we would need to wait and give them space, and see if perhaps a car would pass. This section is open to park staff and vendors only.
The animals moved over suddenly. It was like a game of cat and mouse, the bison turned back toward the opposite side of the road and some of the herd followed.
Our group all remained quiet and respectful and finally the bison picked a side. We passed one by one, quickly and with care.
Bike Tips
Many people might hear the term “e-bikes” and think “great, no pedaling.” But that is not that case. Let me tell you, just how wrong that assumption is.
There’s nothing like a little 36-mile bike ride to make me realize I hadn’t exercised in a while. I was so grateful for the electric-assist on this bike, and I really wanted to ride fast and charge up ahead of the whole lot.
I was liking the 17-19 m.p.h I was traveling on the e-bike at times. I am a person who enjoys feeling a workout, did I mention I had gotten confused and thought this was a nine-mile ride?
O’Connor spoke along the way to guests, through a provided earpiece, about bike settings, features in the park and other tidbits of information one might need to hear from their guide.
Bear Safety
After seeing O’Connor in quick action with his binoculars at any possible movement in the trees, and talking to him about bear safety, I would feel safe with him as my guide as he seems very experienced and knowledgable in this field.
He said that a bear eating is nothing to stop and take pictures of, they are highly protective of their food. When we went on our ride the bears were still in hibernation, they have since started to emerge.
Always carry bear spray and never go on these kinds of adventures alone. Know the signs of wildlife and predators and stay aware of your surroundings. Bears and other animals are attracted to perfumes and food or anything scented.
Help preserve the wild by leaving no trace and taking all garbage and leftovers with you. Let’s keep this is a safe and enjoyable space for all.
