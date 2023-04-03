Efforts to repair the flood-damaged levee near Sacajawea Park began Monday and officials are warning people to be careful in the area.
“Please be advised that heavy equipment and materials will be in the area,” reads Friday’s news release from the City of Livingston. “The trail along the top of the levee will be closed from the Sacajawea Band Shell to the east during construction. Please stay out of the closed area during construction.”
Livingston city commissioners voted unanimously last Wednesday to approve a $246,680 contract for the restoration of a levee near Sacajawea Park. A FEMA grant will pay for the project, officials said Wednesday.
Construction work is estimated to be complete by May 15, according to the press release.
The City Commission approved a general services agreement with Belgrade-based CK May Excavating for a project to replace riprap along the levee to a pre-flood condition. The levee was damaged during the flood on June 13, 2022.
The contract amount includes estimated costs such as $211,280 for riprap, $12,000 for mobilization and demobilization, $2,700 for concrete and steel removal and disposal; $5,500 for pit run gravel; $700 for traffic control; $5,000 for tree and shrub trimming and flood debris removal; $5,000 for excavation of subgrade; and $5,000 for large tree removal, according to the basis of bid.
Some commissioners expressed concern about tree removal. City Manager Grant Gager replied that the city’s goal is to preserve as much vegetation as possible.
“There is likely to be some tree trimming, because the operation itself is to place riprap on the bank — we don’t have the ability to work in the river at this point,” Gager said.
The city’s Public Works Director Shannon Holmes added that the city’s “utmost priority” will be “to protect what we already have.” Holmes indicated that trimming of vegetation for equipment access is especially needed because of the erosion during last year’s flood happened at the bases of trees. He said there will be great opportunities for community involvement.