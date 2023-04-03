Efforts to repair the flood-damaged levee near Sacajawea Park began Monday and officials are warning people to be careful in the area.

“Please be advised that heavy equipment and materials will be in the area,” reads Friday’s news release from the City of Livingston. “The trail along the top of the levee will be closed from the Sacajawea Band Shell to the east during construction. Please stay out of the closed area during construction.”

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters