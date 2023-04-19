RECORD Apr 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHS• April 14, 2023: Adelaide June Scheiderer, 7 pounds, 0 ounces, a female born to Hannah and Benjamin Scheiderer at the Shane G. Lalani Family Birth Center at Livingston HealthCare.• April 16, 2023: Fisher Elam Newhouse, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, a male born to Anna Elam and Christopher Newhouse at the Shane G. Lalani Family Birth Center at Livingston HealthCare. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next Painting Railroad underpass at 5th Street to get mural 18 min ago +2 Local Park High FCCLA club president wins state award 18 min ago +2 Local Park High Senior Showcase at Livingston Center for Art & Culture 18 min ago Montana Montana shelves GOP proposal to alter US Senate primary 9 min ago Montana Senate, House both sign off on gov's amendments to ban some care for trans minors 20 hrs ago Local 'Mary Page Marlowe' to play at the Blue Slipper Theatre 22 hrs ago Trending now Heather's Garden Service prepares for a busy season East Side School celebrates Montana Day Fire station receives funds from Elks Lodge County warns of possible flooding 'Mary Page Marlowe' to play at the Blue Slipper Theatre