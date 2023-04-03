RECORD Apr 3, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHS:March 28, 2023: Kateri Marie Nelson, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, a female born to Jacquie and Tucker Nelson at the Shane G. Lalani Family Birth Center at Livingston HealthCare. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Health Care Needlework Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next +3 Local Life Outdoors Project provides free ice fishing to youth 11 hrs ago Christianity New pastor takes on challenge of growing membership 11 hrs ago Local Livingston Chamber adds new members 11 hrs ago Montana Local government bills head to Senate floor 11 hrs ago +8 Montana About 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported 22 hrs ago +2 Local 117-year-old Norwegian Bible discovered in Livingston Mar 31, 2023 Trending now