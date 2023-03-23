BIRTHS
March 08, 2023: Elinora Oludara Adeniyi, 4 pounds, 11 ounces, a female born to Dierdre and Elijah Adeniyi at the Shane G. Lalani Family Birth Center at Livingston HealthCare.
March 08, 2023: Elijah Olusola Adeniyi II, 4 pounds, 11 ounces, a male born to Dierdre and Elijah Adeniyi at the Shane G. Lalani Family Birth Center at Livingston HealthCare.
March 17, 2023: Whitman Delmar Becker, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, a male born to Lander Bachert and Chad Becker at the Shane G. Lalani Family Birth Center at Livingston HealthCare.
