The Park High speech, drama and debate team was welcomed home from the Class A Montana state championship tournament on Sunday by a police and fire escort through Livingston.
Sirens were blaring as the team bus made its way down Main Street and eventually parked outside the front of Park High School. It was there where the team was greeted by parents, students and community members who cheered and congratulated team members for their stellar performance at state.
“It was a great welcome home,” said Keaton Ramm, head coach of the Park High speech, drama and debate team, also known as the Ranger Voices. “A ton of kids did really well this year. We have a great program and the students worked really hard this year.”
There are 30 students from Park High on the Ranger Voices team, said Ramm, “and everybody qualified for state.”
There were many great performances by individual Rangers at the state tournament held in Sidney, said Ramm. The top performer was Ranger sophomore Vicki Gasparakis, who won first place at state in the category of Memorized Public Address.
“Vicki is an individual state champion,” said Ramm. “It’s very exciting. I’m so proud of her.”
It is the first individual state championship in speech for Park High since Ramm took over the program five years ago.
In her presentation at state, Gasparakis recited U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “voting rights” speech to Congress on March 15, 1965, and also delivered her analysis and interpretation of the speech to the judges.
“Vicki is a really excellent speaker,” said Ramm. “She has poise and presence in front of a room. She did what the judges were looking for. Her ability to portray the emotion and emphasis that LBJ was trying to give was powerful. She did an excellent job of analyzing historical context. Ultimately, her presentation left an impression on the judges.”
At the awards ceremony, when it was announced that Gasparakis finished in first place in her speech category, the Park High team cheered loudly and congratulated the sophomore student.
“She was very excited,” said Ramm. “She knew she was capable of it, but I don’t think she expected it — which was really cool.”
Overall at state, the Park High team finished in fourth place in drama and in sixth place in speech and debate.
Individual state tournament results for the Rangers are listed below.
Category: Memorized Public Address
Vicki Gasparakis, 1st place
Ripley Cunningham, semi-finalist
Josie Vermiillion, 5th place
Category: Extemporaneous Speaking
Terry Gasparakis, semi-finalist
Vicki Gasparakis, 6th place
Ripley Cunningham, 8th place
Category: Informative Speaking
Camille Poncin, qualifier
Anna Gasparakis, 5th place
Category: Original Oratory
Category: Dramatic Interpretation
Nadia Kirk, semi-finalist
Josie Vermillion, qualifier
Category: Humorous Interpretation
Isla Vermillion, qualifier
Leo Mitchell, Lola Frykberg, 8th place
Category: Humorous Theatre
RJ Mitchell, Averie Brown, qualifier
Ava Petry, Matthew Mein, Fiona Shinn, 6th place
Category: Dramatic Theatre
Ella Woods, Savanah Burns, 6th place
Kai Canner-Bray, 4th place
Category: Classical Theatre
Esme Grady, Ellie Ames, Liam Waldron, Abi Stern, 3rd place
Head coach Ramm said the speech, drama and debate team had a great season, which began in October.
“Our team is growing and has been competitive, which is a lot of fun,” said Ramm. “Some kids are great orators. For others, getting on stage and just giving their speech is a win. We had other students that were very close to winning state.”
Helping Ramm coach the Ranger Voices this season were Vicki Denniston and Dan Vermillion.