The Railroad Swap Meet will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22 at the Livingston Depot Center.
The annual event is a traditional get-together for railroad enthusiasts and exhibitors from all around the western region, the Depot’s web site says, explaining, “Vendors and swappers present railroad antiques, memorabilia, collectibles, books, photos, documents, artwork, model trains, tools, and almost anything with a railroad theme.”
During the event, the Livingston Model Railroaders also run their model trains in the Depot Baggage Room’s basement club space.
“Railfans will also enjoy watching the trains passing regularly daily on the adjacent Montana Rail Link yard tracks, only a few feet away,” the website says.
Admission is a $1 and kids 10 and under are free. Vendor tables are $25 each.
Proceeds from the Railroad Swap Meet help fund ongoing restoration and preservation of the historical Depot buildings as well as operation of the museum, educational programs and community events.
