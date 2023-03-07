The Railroad Swap Meet will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22 at the Livingston Depot Center.

The annual event is a traditional get-together for railroad enthusiasts and exhibitors from all around the western region, the Depot’s web site says, explaining, “Vendors and swappers present railroad antiques, memorabilia, collectibles, books, photos, documents, artwork, model trains, tools, and almost anything with a railroad theme.”

