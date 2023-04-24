Railroad enthusiasts gathered Saturday for the 32 annual Railroad Swap Meet inside The Livingston Depot Center.

“It was a really fun and special event,” said Tami Bartels, program assistant and event coordinator for Livingston Depot Center. “We had more tables and vendors than in past years and a high amount of visitors — 200 adults and about 50 kids.”

