Railroad enthusiasts gathered Saturday for the 32 annual Railroad Swap Meet inside The Livingston Depot Center.
“It was a really fun and special event,” said Tami Bartels, program assistant and event coordinator for Livingston Depot Center. “We had more tables and vendors than in past years and a high amount of visitors — 200 adults and about 50 kids.”
The Depot, as it’s commonly referred to, used to be a Northern Pacific Railroad train station and is now home to community cultural events, and acts as a museum in the summer, according to a press release from Depot Director Laura Cota.
“Three decades is impressive for a classic event like this,” Cota said. “It’s a great tradition for a beautiful historic train station. Both young and old enjoy perusing the great vintage memorabilia and looking for that great find.”
Cota said she and other organizers had a great time at the Depot during Saturday’s event.
“Thank you to the vendors who carefully curated all their modeling treasures and to each visitor who made this a special day for everyone,” Cota said. “We had a visitor travel all the way from B.C. today, and one of our vendors came from Tacoma, WA to set up. Thanks, everyone.”
Cota said in the the railroad museum will open soon and with that, a new exhibit will launch on May 20.
