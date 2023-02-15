Fire at R-Y Timber

A structural fire in September at R-Y Timber in Livingston destroyed the company’s planer machinery and building. The sawmill was rebuilding and installing new planer equipment. But another fire last week at the plant severely damaged the mill building. On Tuesday, the company announced it was closing its doors permanently, leaving approximately 70 people without jobs.

 Courtesy photo

R-Y Timber Inc. is shutting down its sawmill in Livingston about a week after a structure fire broke out at the site, the company’s general manager confirmed on Tuesday.

R-Y Timber General Manager Dan Richards said a structure fire destroyed the yard’s planer — a tool that smooths boards into lumber — on Sept. 12. That set operations back, but the company immediately decided to rebuild.