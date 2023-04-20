Paradise Valley Fire

A Community Health Screening is planned on May 6 at the Paradise Valley Fire Department in Pray.

 John Carroll/Enterprise

As the well-known English proverb states, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

That is the thought behind the Community Health Screening planned on May 6 at the Paradise Valley Fire Department in Pray.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters