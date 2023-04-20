As the well-known English proverb states, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
That is the thought behind the Community Health Screening planned on May 6 at the Paradise Valley Fire Department in Pray.
The event is free to the public and is open to all residents throughout Park County and will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We have always believed that prevention is an important part of an individual’s overall health,” said Billy Watson, captain of Paradise Valley Fire’s Emergency Medical Services, in a news release. “If we are able to check blood pressure, blood sugar levels and pulse oxygenation, we may be able to prevent an emergency in the future.”
Livingston HealthCare Registered Nurse Brianna Caron will be on hand from the newly formed Community Integrated Health Program, a joint effort recently established by Livingston HealthCare and Livingston Fire and Rescue. The program uses paramedics to offer a proactive approach to quality care and preventative services.
“It’s a great idea to have screening within the community to help evaluate needs and how to address them,” said Livingston Fire Chief Josh Chabalowski, in the news release.
Watson said that Caron and other medical experts at the event will also offer injury prevention information.
“One of the leading causes of injury for elderly people is a fall,” said Watson, a licensed paramedic. “If we can identify loose rugs or poorly placed furniture, perhaps we can prevent some injuries.”
Children are welcome. Paradise Valley firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians will be demonstrating equipment throughout the day. Refreshments will be available.
The Paradise Valley Fire Station is located at 1134 East River Road, at the intersection of Murphy Lane and Route 540, in Paradise Valley.
