Residents have been invited to discuss the city’s plans to incentivize downtown property owners to turn vacant space into housing.

The topic is on the agenda of the Livingston Urban Renewal Agency board, which will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room of the City/County Complex at 414 E. Callender St.

