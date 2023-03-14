Residents have been invited to discuss the city’s plans to incentivize downtown property owners to turn vacant space into housing.
The topic is on the agenda of the Livingston Urban Renewal Agency board, which will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room of the City/County Complex at 414 E. Callender St.
Allison Vicenzi, URA board chair, told city commissioners last week that she hopes members of the community will join them on March 15 to “discuss opportunities there or challenges and where our funding might be able to move forward in a meaningful way with housing downtown.”
“We’re having a public hearing welcoming members of the community to come give input,” added URA board member Lisa Garcia. “And we’ll be posing some questions about — we’re thinking of revitalizing some areas downtown that are in pre-existing buildings to potentially renovate them for housing,”
Vicenzi said “new buildings in vacant lots” is among some of the possibilities they’ll be exploring.
Some members of the City Commission have been receptive to the idea and none of them have spoken out against it.
“I think taking advantage of existing infrastructure for an existing inventory in our downtown area makes a lot of sense for potential housing in our community,” said City Commissioner Torrey Lyons last week. “It has no additional environmental impacts, it’s relatively, in my opinion, a prudent use of taxpayer resources, so I think that’s very promising.”
City Commissioner Karrie Kahle said she’s excited about the possibility.
“I think there are a lot of opportunities down there,” Kahle said. “I know there have been some audits done about empty spaces downtown, and so to be able to convert those into housing would be incredible.”
Kahle said this may provide “workforce housing” and help business owners.
The board is seeking more information before developing a plan to offer financial assistance for such projects.
