Members of the public are invited to witness or participate in an upcoming discussion about a future recreation and wellness center for Livingston.
The topic will be discussed at the March 7 City Commission meeting, according to Livingston City Manager Grant Gager.
A nonprofit organization, 4 Ranges Community Recreation Foundation Inc., is fundraising for the project and more information on the issue and how people can be involved will be provided when available.
One conception of the project discussed in the past was that of a facility for “total wellness,” which includes mental, physical and spiritual health, according to Gager.
The city has not engaged any architects or contractors on the project, he said. As to where and when a recreation/wellness center might be built, this will be discussed at the March 7 meeting, Gager said.
Livingston Commissioner Quentin Schwarz, after the Feb. 21 city commission meeting, expressed excitement about the idea of a wellness center.
“We have a great rec department now, and it would be really nice to give them something nice to work with,” Schwarz said.
There will be opportunities for the public to assist in fundraising for the wellness center project, according to Gager.
“The City absolutely welcomes public support which will be critical to making this project a success,” Gager wrote in an email. “The City encourages the community to join the conversation on March 7 at the City Commission meeting to learn more about the project and future. Specific donations of money, land or other resources will be welcomed, and I expect that to be discussed on March 7, too.”
Officials acknowledged that the building of a rec/wellness center would result in more overhead costs, such as personnel and maintenance.
“Currently, the 4 Ranges group is the entity raising capital funding for the project,” Gager wrote. “There will be coming conversations regarding operating funding.”
One potential funding mechanism is a park district. The topic of a park district has come up briefly at a few recent city events.
At Wednesday’s City Parks and Trails meeting, committee members discussed the challenges of finding funding for improvements to city parks. Schwarz, also a member of the committee, mentioned the benefits of park districts.
“I’ve seen where it [a park district] works, and it really works well, and people support it,” Schwarz said at the meeting.
At the meeting, Gager said his budget proposal for next fiscal year will likely include more than $10,000 for parks.
Montana state law 7-11-1002 authorizes city and county commissions to create special districts of many kinds, including park districts. Funding mechanisms, detailed in state law 7-11-1024, include flat fees on property owners or property taxes, among others.
For example, the Billings City Council has adopted resolutions in prior years to fund Park District #1 and assessed a tax on each parcel equally to raise a total of $2 million. A 2017 resolution of that city assessed a rate of 1.099% per taxable value dollar on each parcel in the district, while a 2018 resolution assessed a rate of 1.0015% per taxable value dollar.