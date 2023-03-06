A project to replace the historic Carbella Bridge destroyed in last year’s Yellowstone River flood is expected to be complete in spring 2024, according to Park County officials.
Engineering is underway and the project is scheduled to go out for bid in May 2023, according to information from Park County Public Works’ Director Matt Whitman. It hasn’t yet been determined what the bridge will look like.
“We won’t know the exact shape of the truss until we have received bids and the companies give us the proposed layouts,” Whitman said in a Friday email.
What’s known so far is there will be no piers in the river and the bridge will be 24 feet wide, according to information from Whitman.
A section of old bridge is in the river and the county expects to have it removed by the end of this month. The destroyed bridge has caused an approximately 5-mile detour for some local residents.
The project may cost $4.5-5 million, according to news reports. Although the effort is a project of Park County, local taxpayers will be reimbursed for the cost of replacing the bridge — 75% from FEMA and 25% from the state, according to Whitman. Construction is expected to begin in the fall.
The historic Carbella Bridge was completed in late May 1918 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in January 2010, according to the Montana Historical Society. It was a single-span bridge that was 176 feet long and 16 feet wide with a roadway width of 15 feet. It rested on concrete abutments.
“Park County replaced the timber deck and guardrails in 2008,” reads a statement from the Historical Society last year. “The bridge was built shortly after the National Park Service started allowing automobiles into Yellowstone. It was the last bridge in Montana built using ‘Pratt’ trusses.”
Carbella Bridge was near milepost 0 on Tom Miner Creek Road, about 15 miles northwest of Gardiner, and was destroyed in June.
The flooding caused an estimated $29 million in damage to transportation infrastructure, a June 16, 2022, press release from the governor’s office said. In June, the U.S. Department of Transportation released $65 million to repair flood damage: $60 million for the National Park Service, $3 million for Montana DOT and $2 million for Wyoming DOT, according to a USDOT press release.
