Carbella Bridge destroyed

The Carbella Bridge is hammered by a raging Yellowstone River shortly before it was washed away the morning of June 13, 2022.

 Photo by Shay Himenes

A project to replace the historic Carbella Bridge destroyed in last year’s Yellowstone River flood is expected to be complete in spring 2024, according to Park County officials.

Engineering is underway and the project is scheduled to go out for bid in May 2023, according to information from Park County Public Works’ Director Matt Whitman. It hasn’t yet been determined what the bridge will look like.