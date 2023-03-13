The nonprofit organization The Phoenix, a nationwide program offering a sober community to those wanting to overcome their reliance on alcohol or other addictive substances, is currently offering free programs in Livingston as well as Billings, Bozeman and Missoula, according to a Phoenix news release.

Certified personal trainer and resiliency coach Kelly Miller specializes in trauma and mindful movement. A veteran of the Montana Army National Guard, Miller helps others through her wellness business, The Movement Collaborative, in Livingston. She’s also senior program manager for The Phoenix.

