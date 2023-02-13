A body was found Friday morning off U.S. Highway 89 just south of Alpenglow Lane, local authorities said.
More information will be available after an autopsy is performed, according to Park County Coroner Al Jenkins.
“We’ll be issuing a statement once we get more information,” Jenkins said Monday morning.
Livingston police were seen conducting an investigation at the scene Friday morning and afternoon. There is no danger to the public and more information will be released soon, according to Livingston Assistant Police Chief Wayne Hard.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided when available.
