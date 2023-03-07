O. Alan Weltzein

O. Alan Weltzein

 Courtesy of Elk River Books

Two Montana poets and educators will showcase their new work at Elk River Books on Thursday, March 16.

Hailing from Billings, Cara Chamberlain will read from her latest book “To Gaze Upon Their Loveliness,” and O. Alan Weltzein travels from Dillon to read from three new titles: “Through the Basement of Time,” “When the Smiles Stopped” and “On the Beach: Poems 2016-2021,” an Elk River Books news release said.

