Four Montana-based writers and performers, including three from Livingston, will put on a musical and poetry show Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Blue Slipper Theatre.
Called “Words and Music,” the format of the show will be loose and spirited, the interaction light and spontaneous, and the music and poetry sharp, witty, intelligent and profound, according to a news release.
The poetry jam will feature songwriter Sean Devine, poets Henrietta Goodman and Marc Beaudin, and jazz musician Garrett Stannard. All four performers will be on-stage together, both witnessing and collaborating, and ultimately enjoying each other’s work.
Sean Devine has released four full-length albums, an EP, and two singles, receiving radio airplay and performing professionally across the U.S., in Canada and the U.K.
Henrietta Goodman’s fourth book of poems will arrive from University of Nebraska Press this year. Her poems have also appeared in Poetry Northwest, Chicago Quarterly Review, Bennington Review, and other journals.
Marc Beaudin recently released an album of poetry performed with jazz musicians, “From Coltrane to Coal Train: An Eco-Jazz Suite”, featuring members of the legendary Boston band Morphine. His poems have also been published in numerous journals including Cutthroat, Whitefish Review, Deep Wild Journal, and in two of his own books.
Garrett Stannard brings over 10 years of experience as a performing jazz drummer to the stage, and has distinguished himself as a pillar of the Livingston music community as the Band Director at Park High School, and founding and playing in a number of groups including his current project, The Cross Pollinators.
Tickets available at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5706766
Performer bios:
Sean Devine released his first album of original songs, Walking Down The Road, in 1997. Recorded in his own studio in Livingston, the CD received airplay on college and community radio throughout the Rocky Mountain region as he toured solo in a ’89 Buick LeSabre named “Dale”.
Devine’s fourth album, Here For It All, spent 23 weeks in the Top 50 on the Alt Country radio chart, peaking at #12 in the fall of ’21. He has since released an EP, Pencil and Paper, and a single “Lost In Austin” in the fall of ’22.
A new, full-band version of his popular song “All That I Know About Love” and another EP, Pencil and Paper, Vol. II, will be released spring ’23. Devine lives and works in his home studio/office in Paradise Valley.
Henrietta Goodman’s fourth book of poetry, Antillia, is forthcoming from the University of Nebraska Press in 2024. Her poems have recently appeared in Poetry Northwest, Chicago Quarterly Review, Bennington Review, and other journals, and her essay on punk rock legend GG Allin, the porn industry, and parenting a teenaged son, among other subjects, is forthcoming in Exacting Clam.
Goodman is the recipient of the Beatrice Hawley Award for her first book, Take What You Want, published by the University of Maine in 2007, and the John Ciardi Award for her sonnet-sequence All That Held Us, published by BkMk Press at the University of Missouri in 2018. She lives in Missoula, Montana and teaches at Rocky Mountain College.
Marc Beaudin’s latest project is the album, “From Coltrane to Coal Train: An Eco-Jazz Suite,” featuring music by members of the bands Morphine and Orchestra Morphine, Dana Colley, Billy Conway and Laurie Sargent. He has performed and recorded with numerous jazz, rock and blues musicians including Bill Payne of Little Feat and the highly acclaimed, experimental jazz collective, The Northwoods Improvisers.
Beaudin is the author of the Montana Book Award honor book winner, Life List: Poems, and the hitchhiking memoir Vagabond Song: Neo-haibun from the Peregrine Journals. His work has appeared in numerous journals and anthologies, including Cutthroat, Whitefish Review, Deep Wild Journal, and is forthcoming in Orion.
Beaudin lives in Livingston and is the co-owner of Elk River Books.
Garrett Stannard is a skilled and experienced jazz drum set player and music teacher based in Southwest Montana. With over 10 years of experience as a Performing Arts Director and a Master’s degree in Arts Leadership, Garrett has dedicated his career to advancing the arts for future generations. He has been a public school music teacher in Livingston for many years and has a passion for sharing his love of music with others. He brings his exceptional drumming abilities and energetic style to this unique performance.