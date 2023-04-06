It was about 18 years ago, according to Kathy Bekedam, executive director of the Livingston Center for Art & Culture, that Robin Hoggan approached Marc Beaudin, co-owner of Elk River Books, to put a call out annually for poetry to celebrate National Poetry Month.

“We take submissions from any poet of any age, from anywhere,” said Bekedam. “We even had a 2-year-old submit something that her mother helped transpose, and a few out-of-state submissions. It is nice for people to be able to somewhat anonymously put their work out there for others to enjoy.”

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters