It was about 18 years ago, according to Kathy Bekedam, executive director of the Livingston Center for Art & Culture, that Robin Hoggan approached Marc Beaudin, co-owner of Elk River Books, to put a call out annually for poetry to celebrate National Poetry Month.
“We take submissions from any poet of any age, from anywhere,” said Bekedam. “We even had a 2-year-old submit something that her mother helped transpose, and a few out-of-state submissions. It is nice for people to be able to somewhat anonymously put their work out there for others to enjoy.”
Forty-five submissions were received from local adults, children, an Educatio class, a homeschooled student, toddlers and those writers out-of-state contributions. Submissions are displayed in the windows of participating businesses. Bekedam said this is a nice way to attract people to linger outside the downtown shops, and that the event continued even during COVID when businesses were closed.
Bekedam said the LCAC takes any age poet and that school classes are also welcome to submit. She said the deadline this year to have the poems mounted and ready to display for April — National Poetry Month — was March 28.
At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, the LCAC will host a poetry reading event. The event is open for anyone to participate and read original work or their favorite published piece by another author. The Livingston Center for Art & Culture is located at 119 S. Main St. in downtown Livingston.
