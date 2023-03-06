Pine Creek

Pine Creek Lodge secures parking lot.

 Photo John Carroll/Enterprise

Pine Creek Lodge has acquired 20 acres adjacent to its location on East River Road in Park County that it plans to use as a parking lot for its guests and concertgoers, according to Jenny Arr, co-owner of Pine Creek Lodge.

“We acquired the property,” said Arr, co-owner with partner Chip Hurt. “We’ve been working on all kind of options for years. We’re very excited about it for a lot of reasons.”