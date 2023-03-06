Pine Creek Lodge has acquired 20 acres adjacent to its location on East River Road in Park County that it plans to use as a parking lot for its guests and concertgoers, according to Jenny Arr, co-owner of Pine Creek Lodge.
“We acquired the property,” said Arr, co-owner with partner Chip Hurt. “We’ve been working on all kind of options for years. We’re very excited about it for a lot of reasons.”
The acquisition comes on the heels of a new ordinance passed last week by the Park County Commission that prohibits parking along public roads near Pine Creek Lodge.
The lodging and concert venue opened in 2016 and visitors were permitted to park on the sides of nearby roads. But the parking situation became a safety and congestion issue, according to county authorities, hence the new ordinance.
Pine Creek Lodge posted the news about its new parking lot on its Facebook page and the post received more than 1,000 likes, 100 comments and 61 shares.
Arr said parking in the new lot will be free for all guests to Pine Creek Lodge, which sits on 1.5 acres on East River Road.
The outdoor concert venue annually brings dozens of local, regional and national acts to its facility. Last summer, seven-time Grammy award winner John Mayer performed at Pine Creek Lodge in a fundraiser called, “Rise for the River.”
Arr said the plan is to announce the new season’s musical lineup in the next week. The first show will be on June 1, but Arr did not disclose who was performing.
“We will will have some old favorites on the schedule,” said Arr. “And we’re bringing in some new talent.”
Pine Creek Lodge employs about 30-35 people during its peak season in the summer. One study shows the annual economic impact of the concert venue to Park County exceeds $6.5 million.
“We love being a part of this community,” said Ard. “A lot of people were involved and integral in finding a solution to our parking, and we appreciate them so much.”
Follow us on Twitter here.