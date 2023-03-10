Around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, three vehicles were involved in accidents nearly simultaneously on I-90 eastbound at the on Bozeman Hill, according to emergency responders One car hit a guard rail and was disabled in passing lane, while a semi went into the ditch just moments later and finally, an SUV spun around at same location. The passing lane at the top of Bozeman Hill, eastbound, is closed as of late Friday morning until the semi is removed, according to Park County Rural Fire District #1 firefighter and public information officer Danielle Babcox. There were no injuries.
PILE-UP ON I-90
Cassi Geiser
reporter
