With a new CEO and hundreds of employees, one of Livingston’s largest businesses is doing better than ever since its founding 26 years ago.

“These last eight months have been the strongest sales period in the company’s history,” said Dave Hawkins, who became the new CEO of PFL in January. “We have become more focused on serving primarily large enterprises through direct mail automation and print and fulfillment.”

Tags

PFL’s community engagement/philanthropy

Supports:

Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch

Local food pantry — Livingston Food Resource Center

Stafford Animal Shelter

ASPEN

Various youth recreational sports teams such as Livingston Youth Soccer Association

City civic center

Plans to contribute financially to the 4 Ranges Wellness Center project

Some employees coach various sports teams