Assistant chief of the Livingston Police Department, Wayne Hard, talks about how he has been researching the incident that led to Sheriff George T. Young's death in 1900 as he points to Young's headstone at the Mountain Hill Cemetery in Livingston.
Assistant chief of the Livingston Police Department, Wayne Hard, talks about how he has been researching the incident that led to Sheriff George T. Young's death in 1900 as he points to Young's headstone at the Mountain Hill Cemetery in Livingston.
PHOTO CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
Thirty-nine years after his death, an article remembering the murder of Sheriff George T. Young, by the Big Timber Pioneer, was published on Nov. 30, 1939.
Courtesy of chroniclingamerica.loc.gov
Courtesy of montananewspapers.org
Livingston Police Chief Peter Holte's headstone sits in the Mountain Hill Cemetery in Livingston, as seen late Monday morning. He died Aug. 21, 1929.
PHOTO CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
Sheriff George T Young's headstone sits in the Mountain Hill Cemetery, as seen Monday.
PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ENTERPRISE
Officer Charles Wilson's headstone seen on Monday at the Mountain Hill Cemetery.
Peace Officers Memorial Day was Monday, May 15. In Park County it has been nearly 94 years since a law enforcement officer was killed in the line of duty.
Assistant Chief Wayne Hard, with the Livingston Police Department, has taken an interest in researching the history behind these events and shared information he learned when he studied the history of a memorial to local fallen officers in the City-County Complex.