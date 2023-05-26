Peace Officers Memorial Day was Monday, May 15. In Park County it has been nearly 94 years since a law enforcement officer was killed in the line of duty.

Assistant Chief Wayne Hard, with the Livingston Police Department, has taken an interest in researching the history behind these events and shared information he learned when he studied the history of a memorial to local fallen officers in the City-County Complex.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters