Park County commissioners are scheduled to discuss and possibly vote Tuesday on a parking ordinance for the Pine Creek area.
The ordinance, a copy of which can be read at https://bit.ly/3YtqcVF, is intended to establish “reasonable parking regulations” for the Pine Creek area due to current parking practices that present “a safety hazard and interferes with the movement of traffic,” reads the language of the proposed law.
The proposed ordinance would make it unlawful for any person to park a motor vehicle on any portion of the following roads and rights of way in Park County: Pine Creek Road from Highway 89 to East River Road; Frelich Lane; Luccock Park Road, beginning at East River Road and continuing east for 1 mile; Deep Creek Bench Road, beginning at East River Road and continuing east for 1 mile; Deep Creek South Fork Road, beginning at East River Road and continuing east for 1 mile; and East River Road, from Deep Creek Bench Road to Barney Creek Road.
Violations of the proposed ordinance may result in vehicles being removed and defendants being fined up to $500.
“Costs associated with vehicle removal will be paid by the owner of the vehicle in violation,” reads the proposed ordinance. “Any violation of this chapter, unless otherwise specified, shall constitute a misdemeanor under the laws of the state of Montana and this Ordinance. For any violation of this chapter, the registered owner of the vehicle at the time of the violation shall be personally responsible. It shall be no defense to such charge that the vehicle was illegally parked by another unless it is shown that at such time the vehicle was being used without the consent of the owner.”
If the proposed ordinance is approved on first reading Tuesday, a second and final vote could occur on Feb. 28 in the absence of substantive changes to the proposal, according to Tuesday's meeting agenda.
Public input submitted during hearings on Jan. 24 and 31 indicated there are problems with parked vehicles on these roads, according to the proposed ordinance.
“The public commented that parking along the roads included in this Ordinance interferes with the movement of traffic,” reads the proposed ordinance. “Pursuant to this information from the public, and information from the Park County Sheriff’s Office, rural fire officials, and emergency responders, the Commission finds that allowing parking on the roads shown on the attached map as Exhibit 1 would unduly interfere with the free movement of traffic and present a safety hazard. A parking prohibition in the Pine Creek area is reasonable and appropriate.”
The Commission meeting begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and will be held at the Park County Fairgrounds, located in the Exhibit Building at 46 View Vista Drive. The meeting is open to the public, and can be attended in person. The public may also opt to call in by dialing, 1-571-748-4021, ID 3047645#, or participate virtually at https://gomeet.com/park countycommission.