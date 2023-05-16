Park High School has five valedictorians in its 2023 graduating class. See below for the names of the top students and what they plan to do post-high school.
Athalia Windham: “I got a full-ride scholarship to North Carolina State University, Wilson College of Textiles, majoring in textile engineering and material science for aerospace implementation of textiles.”
Lily Weimer: “I want to go to the University of Tampa. I want to study allied health with a concentration in physical therapy sciences. I want to study to be a physical therapist. I received an academic scholarship.”
Elise Wadle: “I’m attending the University of Puget Sound, studying in the honors program, and playing violin in the university orchestra. I’m not sure what I want to study yet.”
Kiela Hawk: “I am going to be attending the University of Dallas, which is a small private Catholic college in Texas. I am pursuing a degree in English with concentrations in German language and journalism. After college I am hoping to do something in the writing field, possibly journalistic writing, but anything that involves writing and specifically persuasive writing.”
Calvin Caplis: “I will be attending the University of Montana and will be pursuing a business administration undergraduate degree.”
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.