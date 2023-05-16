Park High School has five valedictorians in its 2023 graduating class. See below for the names of the top students and what they plan to do post-high school.

Athalia Windham: “I got a full-ride scholarship to North Carolina State University, Wilson College of Textiles, majoring in textile engineering and material science for aerospace implementation of textiles.”

