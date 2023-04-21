Park High School State Economics Challenge champions, from left, Victoria Gasparakis, Jana Mayfield, Athalia Windham, Ava Braham and PHS economics teacher Joey Lane, stand for a photo with their trophy from their win that was announced Monday.
Park High team wins Montana State Economics Challenge
A team of economics students from Park High School — Athalia Windham, Ava Braham, Jana Mayfield and Victoria Gasparakis — took first place in the Montana Economics Challenge, which has been facilitated online since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
As as state champs, the team won a $500 prize and will represent Montana at the regional level next week. If it advances, the team will compete at the national level in New York City on May 19 and 20, according to Park High Economics teacher, Joey Lane, who has been supporting her students in the competition for nine years.
The challenge is hosted annually by the Montana Council for Economics Education with sponsorship from First Interstate Bank, Burlington Northern and Santa Fe, Montana Financial Education Coalition and Montana Bankers Association.
“The students are tested on economics general knowledge and situations,” said Lane. “We used to go to Helena for the competition, and that was a lot of fun, but since the pandemic it has been in an online format.”
The teams are comprised of three to four students, with the top highest three scores combined for the team score.
In eight of the nine years the team has competed, PHS students have been the champions of the David Ricardo Division.
“We have had many individual winners as well,” Lane said. “Several times we have placed all of our teams. Last year ... we took all three of the divisions’ top prizes. As this was my final competition because I am retiring this year, I am so proud of all of the kids who have competed throughout my tenure here. We have some real quality students, and this is an area that they can use for the rest of their lives.”
