Park High School State Economics Challenge champions, from left, Victoria Gasparakis, Jana Mayfield, Athalia Windham, Ava Braham and PHS economics teacher Joey Lane, stand for a photo with their trophy from their win that was announced Monday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JOEY LANE

A team of economics students from Park High School — Athalia Windham, Ava Braham, Jana Mayfield and Victoria Gasparakis — took first place in the Montana Economics Challenge, which has been facilitated online since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

As as state champs, the team won a $500 prize and will represent Montana at the regional level next week. If it advances, the team will compete at the national level in New York City on May 19 and 20, according to Park High Economics teacher, Joey Lane, who has been supporting her students in the competition for nine years.

