Liam Gravley took his seat at the piano inside the Park High School gym on Wednesday afternoon and the casual stance with which magic seemed to come from his fingers was enough to get a visitor’s attention.
Gravley and classmate, Augie Stern, won a state championship in piano at the Montana State Music Festival in Billings last weekend with support from their piano instructor, Clayton Oberquell, as well as family and friends. The musical festival took place at Skyview High School.
The students were scored 1-6, each played in a single block and are rated on their presentation and skill level of the classical piece they had chosen, according to Gravley.
Gravley said that Oberquell has been his teacher since he moved to Park County in the seventh grade, but he’s been playing since he was 7 years old.
“I’ve been playing this long, I think I’m in it for the long haul,” Gravley said.
Reporter’s notebook: Gravley and Stern escorted me to the choir room to play a duet of "Heart and Soul," followed by the pieces they each played at the festival on Saturday. I was simply awestruck by how well these two young men play. Congratulations to these two young men, and thank you very much for sharing your talents.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.