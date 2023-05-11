Liam Gravley took his seat at the piano inside the Park High School gym on Wednesday afternoon and the casual stance with which magic seemed to come from his fingers was enough to get a visitor’s attention.

Gravley and classmate, Augie Stern, won a state championship in piano at the Montana State Music Festival in Billings last weekend with support from their piano instructor, Clayton Oberquell, as well as family and friends. The musical festival took place at Skyview High School.

