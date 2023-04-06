Charlie Serafin, a Park High senior and member of the school’s Technology Student Association club (TSA), won two first-place awards at the Montana TSA State Leadership Conference in Bozeman on Tuesday.
Serafin competed in four events and won first place in computer aided drafting and engineering (CAD) and first place in the Late Brake Racer competition. Late Brake Racer is an event where students build a car that is propelled by rubber bands. The students then are given distances at random and whoever can get their car closest to the finish line without passing it wins.
“TSA is a great club for kids to get involved if they are interested in hands on activities involving technology, engineering, design and problem solving, outside the classroom,” said Hunter James, industrial technology instructor at Park High. “It’s great to see the interest in the club, and it’s exciting that we won two first-place prizes. I’m looking forward to next year and the potential for a lot more students to compete, so we can put our name on the list of top contenders in Montana within this organization.”
James said it is his second year teaching at the school and that it has been three or four years since the students in the TSA club actively competed. James said the club struggled to regain momentum after the COVID crisis and that he is excited about Serafin’s wins and the future of the club.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.