Charlie Serafin wins technology awards

Charlie Serafin, a senior at Park High, shows his certificates for winning two first-place awards in the state technology competition in Bozeman on Tuesday.

 PHOTO BY HUNTER JAMES

Charlie Serafin, a Park High senior and member of the school’s Technology Student Association club (TSA), won two first-place awards at the Montana TSA State Leadership Conference in Bozeman on Tuesday.

Serafin competed in four events and won first place in computer aided drafting and engineering (CAD) and first place in the Late Brake Racer competition. Late Brake Racer is an event where students build a car that is propelled by rubber bands. The students then are given distances at random and whoever can get their car closest to the finish line without passing it wins.

