Park High School athletes Danyk Jacobsen, Jessica Gubler and Ava Malone signed their athletic scholarship offers on Wednesday, May 10, during a special event at the high school.
Wrestling coach Ben Hahn, assistant wrestling coaches Matt Dettori and Linton Jett, and PE teacher and girls varsity basketball coach Megan Burns all showed up to support the three students, along with family and friends.
A two-time state wrestling champion, Jacobsen will attend the University of St. Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, on a full-ride wrestling scholarship.
“I’m super excited. I’ve put a lot of hard work in leading up to this, both on the mat and in the classroom,” said Jacobsen. “I’ve wrestled since I was five.”
Jessica Gubler, who has won state twice for wrestling, will attend the University of North Dakota on scholarship in Grand Forks.
Gubler and Jacobsen have been wrestling together since they were little, according to coach Hahn. He shared that he couldn’t be more excited to see them both moving into college with scholarships in athletics.
Gubler’s brother Cade Gubler, also a Park High wrestling state champion, made his way down from MSU Northern in Havre to attend his sister’s signing day.
Ava Malone, who received a scholarship for rodeo, will attend Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming with a major in animal science where she will decide which four-year college to transfer to after that. Malone said she is looking at Montana State University or University of Wyoming to transfer to after she completes her two-year degree. Malone is a Livingston native and also plays softball and basketball.
“We are very proud that she achieved getting this scholarship,” said Ava’s mother, Miriah Malone. “Especially since she’s really only been active in rodeo for three years. It isn’t something she’s done all her life, so it shows her dedication to do that sport.”
