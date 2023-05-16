Park High School athletes Danyk Jacobsen, Jessica Gubler and Ava Malone signed their athletic scholarship offers on Wednesday, May 10, during a special event at the high school.

Wrestling coach Ben Hahn, assistant wrestling coaches Matt Dettori and Linton Jett, and PE teacher and girls varsity basketball coach Megan Burns all showed up to support the three students, along with family and friends.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters