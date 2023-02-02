Mr. Wrestler

Park High alum Herman Braaten wore his varsity letter sweater and purple-and-gold colors to a Rangers wrestling match last week. Braaten, 68, won a wrestling state championship for Park High 50 years ago in 1973.

 John Carroll

Herman Braaten was on a mission in 1973.

Fifty years ago, Braaten was a senior at Park High and competed on the varsity wrestling team. During his junior year, Braaten recorded an individual wrestling record of 31-2 and finished second in the Montana state championships.