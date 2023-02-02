Herman Braaten was on a mission in 1973.
Fifty years ago, Braaten was a senior at Park High and competed on the varsity wrestling team. During his junior year, Braaten recorded an individual wrestling record of 31-2 and finished second in the Montana state championships.
The runner-up finish at state his junior season left a bitter taste in Braaten’s mouth.
“I shouldn’t have lost my junior year,” said Braaten, 68, who still lives in Livingston. “I lost 9-8 in Anaconda. I can still picture it right now.”
Braaten rebounded with a vengeance as a senior. Competing in the 138-pound weight class, Braaten went undefeated in his senior season — 34-0 — and won a state championship.
“I had a good run,” said Braaten. “There’s something special in a wrestler, unlike any other athlete. It takes a certain type of mentality, and you don’t quit.”
Last week, Braaten attended the Park High varsity wrestling match vs. Belgrade. He showed up wearing his purple-and-yellow letterman’s sweater and purple Rangers hat. With him were his wife, Renae, and best friend Nick Amsk Sr.
“This gives everybody a chuckle,” said Braaten. “I wear this all time when I go down to the school. It should be a tradition.”
After high school, Braaten attended college for one year and then joined the Navy in 1974. He wrestled one year for the Navy and won three tournaments. He traveled the world with the Navy and wrestled in countries such as Japan and Okinawa.
After leaving the Navy in 1977, Braaten returned to Livingston to make a living and raise a family. He worked at Yellowstone National Park for 10 years and then for the Post Office in Livingston for 21 years, retiring in August 2015.
Braaten also served as the head wrestling coach at Park High from 2000 to 2010. He coached Ranger state champions such as Eric Haug and Jake Jesson.
The 1973 wrestling state champion said he still talks to his former wrestling coach, Gordon Schalbs, maybe once a week.
“He kept me on the straight and narrow, and told me not to smoke cigarettes,” recalled Braaten. “He taught me what I taught all of my wrestlers.”
These days, Braaten enjoys hanging out with his friends and family in Livingston, and spending time with his granddaughter, Audrey, 3.
“My granddaughter is the focus of my life,” said Braaten. “We babysit four times a week.”