Members of the Park County Fairgrounds & Parks board are hoping the county can purchase a tractor to help prepare and clean up after special events.
“That’s crazy we don’t have our own tractor … that we can’t work our own arena,” said board member Josh Reynolds during Tuesday’s board meeting.
Livingston Roundup Association has expressed interested in co-owning a tractor, said Morgan Squires, director of Park County Fairgrounds & Parks. A new tractor would be preferable “just because the cost of used tractors is up so much right now and they’re hard to source,” she said.
The tractor could be leased to groups renting county facilities or operated by county staff if available. Having a tractor could result in more events and visitors.
“A lot of groups have canceled coming here, because we don’t have the ability to work the arena,” Squire told the board on Tuesday.
The tractor could cost $80,000 at the high end, could be paid off in five to five-and-a-half years, and no funding source has been identified, she said.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.