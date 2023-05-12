Paint the State

Park County residents entering the Montana Meth Project’s Paint the State 2023 art contest now have the opportunity to compete for major cash prizes thanks to the generous support of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.

Prizes totaling more than $100,000, including three $10,000 grand prizes, will be awarded to the top submissions. One winner could win up to $20,000.

