The Park County Pioneer Society held its 85th annual banquet at the Park County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Hundreds of members showed up for the occasion and enjoyed food and beverages, fellowship, music, dancing, a roll call of deceased members, and the introduction of the new Park County Pioneer Society officers.
Outgoing president Michael Miller was seen dancing with his three granddaughters — Madison, MacKenzie and Mason Turner — who were all wearing pink dresses.
New Park County Pioneer Society officers who were elected and introduced include Dan Skattum, president; Lois Olmstead, vice president; and Barb Dodge, secretary/treasurer.
The evening soiree started with the presentation of the colors by members of the local American Legion, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
Then, Larry Lovely led the assembled group in the singing of the Montana State Song, which was followed by the dinner blessing. Food was catered by Livingston-based Homemade Kitchen.
After dinner, live music was provided by Crazy Mountain Express, and several members got up and danced with their partners or grandchildren.
Outgoing President Miller was recognized for his service to the Park County Pioneer Society. Miller was born in Livingston on August 21, 1961 to Jess Elton and Anna Jean Miller. He is a 1980 graduate of Park High School. For the last 20 years, Miller has worked at Ressler Collision Center in Bozeman.
Miller and his wife, Bridget, have four adult children and four grandchildren.
At the end of the night, Larry Lovely led the group in singing the closing song, “God Be With You Till We Meet Again.”
