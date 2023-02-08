Park County paid a man $72,500 to drop his lawsuit that alleged he crashed his motorcycle and was injured due to an ill-maintained patch of roadway.
Park County paid a man $72,500 to drop his lawsuit that alleged he crashed his motorcycle and was injured due to an ill-maintained patch of roadway.
The man, Patrick Tomas, was represented by Livingston attorney Kevin Brown.
The case file isn’t closed in the Montana Sixth Judicial District Court, but the parties settled out of court months ago.
“They paid him and the case is now done,” Brown told The Livingston Enterprise on Wednesday.
Tomas, in his lawsuit, alleged the crash on Aug. 15, 2021, happened after his motorcycle struck a series of large potholes on Pine Creek Road in Park County. Tomas, then a resident of Tacoma, Washington, was thrown from the vehicle, broke his collarbone, injured his head and left arm, and his motorcycle sustained extensive damage, according to the now-dropped complaint.
