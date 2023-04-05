Park County’s newest sheriff’s deputy graduated from Montana Law Enforcement Academy on Tuesday.
The deputy, James Harmonay, came out of the academy having earned the Josh Rutherford Award for excellence in defensive tactics and the Joe May Leadership Award, according to a Tuesday statement from Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler. Bichler welcomed Harmoney to the force and asked the community to do the same.
Harmoney is from Rhinebeck, New York, studied at SUNY Ulster, is a martial artist and was a wildlands firefighter in Idaho, according to his Facebook page.
“We are very proud of Deputy Harmonay and glad to have him home,” Bichler said.
Bichler’s post generated a whopping 540 likes and 77 kind comments as of Wednesday morning.
Some friends of Rutherford also offered support.
“That’s awesome!” wrote the account of Douglas Milliron. “Congratulations! Josh was a close friend of mine at Harlem high school. His ethics were beyond question. A jokester in his own right. Great father and friend. Best of luck in your new endeavor.”
A former law enforcement partner of Rutherford’s also offered congratulations and offered to share “what great guy he was.”
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Rutherford was a sheriff’s deputy in Blaine County who died May 29, 2003. That day, he and another deputy had responded to a domestic disturbance on U.S. Route 2 in Harlem. Upon their arrival at the scene, the deputies encountered Laurence D. Jackson Jr., who gained control of Rutherford’s service weapon and opened fire on the deputies, killing Rutherford and wounding his partner.
Rutherford was off duty at the time but had been called in to assist at the scene of the domestic disturbance.
Jackson was arrested and later convicted of deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide. In 2005, he was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of life without parole. He also was declared a persistent felony offender and sentenced to an additional 100 years to run consecutive to the two life sentences.
Rutherford had been with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office for four years. He was survived by his wife, four young children, parents, three sisters, and two brothers.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.