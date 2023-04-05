Bichler and Harmonay

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler, left, and incoming Deputy James Harmonay.

Park County’s newest sheriff’s deputy graduated from Montana Law Enforcement Academy on Tuesday.

The deputy, James Harmonay, came out of the academy having earned the Josh Rutherford Award for excellence in defensive tactics and the Joe May Leadership Award, according to a Tuesday statement from Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler. Bichler welcomed Harmoney to the force and asked the community to do the same.

