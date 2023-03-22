Park County has saved almost $60,000 this budget year, and officials are considering how to spend the money.
The money was saved by the absence of a facilities and events coordinator and a facilities and maintenance technician, and other items, according to Morgan Squires, director of Park County Fairgrounds and Parks.
Members of the Fairgrounds & Parks Board met Tuesday and discussed some potential uses of the savings, such as windows for the exhibit building, a golf cart or ATV, soundboards to help with indoor acoustics and new building siding, among other items.
A golf cart or ATV is needed because the county’s only golf cart caught fire, Squires said. The destroyed vehicle was a 1993 Club Cart, she said.
"The solenoids were going out and overheated causing wires to melt and burn," Squires told The Livingston Enterprise on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, a fuse going from the shifting mechanism to the batteries didn't perform correctly and the shifting mechanism and several batteries burned up."
Although there are a lot of “deferred maintenance” needs at the fairgrounds, those are better covered by grants rather than taxpayer dollars due to the greater availability of grants, Squires said.
“I think it’s the aesthetic improvements that’s going to bring new people to the fairgrounds,” Squires told the board.
Board member Josh Reynolds agreed fairground facilities could use a facelift.
“It does look old and run down — that’s the most obvious, visible thing,” Reynolds said. “Everyone judges a book by its cover, so I love that idea.”
Board members agreed to participate in a facilities walkthrough in the near future to help them decide what improvements they’ll support.
Upcoming events at the Park County Fairgrounds include:
Counterpoint birthday party, Saturday, March 25.
4-H Activity Day and Shooting Sports, Sunday, March 26.
Archery, Shooting sports league, Tuesday, March 28.
