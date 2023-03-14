Yellowstone National Park announced today the selection of Yellowstone Park Service Stations, Inc. (YPSS) as the concessioner for the new contract (CC-YELL004-23) to provide automotive and retail services in the park.

This contract will be effective for 10 years from Nov. 1, 2023, to Oct. 31, 2033, the park said in a recent news release.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters