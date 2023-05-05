A 25-year-old Pakistani man accused of sexually assaulting a woman faces a felony charge punishable by as much as life in prison.
Muhammad Ullah Khalid was charged after a complaint filed in March accused him of touching a travel companion inappropriately at a Livingston hotel.
Khalid and his female friend had been sharing hotel rooms and Airbnbs to save money on a road trip through Montana in November 2021. They would sleep on opposite sides of the bed, as they were just friends and he was engaged to someone else at the time, according to an affidavit filed by the Park County Attorney’s Office.
One night in Livingston, she woke up to find Khalid with his arms around her, so she got up, went to the other side of the bed and fell asleep, according to the affidavit. She then woke up again to him touching her, and he did so in a sexual manner, the affidavit alleges.
They continued their journey the following day and stopped at a park, where she got out and began walking aimlessly with Khalid trailing behind and apologizing, according to the affidavit.
“Eventually they talked about what happened and Defendant told her that he liked her and had reservations about marrying his cousin and he would talk to his parents to convince them to allow him to marry [the complainant] instead,” reads the affidavit. “Because of her religious and cultural beliefs, [the complainant] told Defendant that after what happened, he had to marry her as soon as possible.”
After Khalid decided to go through with his arranged marriage in Pakistan, the complainant spoke to him of reporting the incident in Livingston.
“...he told her that ‘If you want your worldly respect, I expect you to stay quiet and not talk about this,’” reads the affidavit. “[The complainant] stated she was afraid to report the [incident] because in Pakistan, she would not be believed and would possibly face criminal charges for being [sexually assaulted].”
Khalid, represented by public defender Joshua Bruner, is summoned for a court hearing in Park County at 9 a.m. on May 15 before Park County District Judge Brenda Gilbert.
Khalid faces a charge of sexual intercourse without consent.
