A proposal to preserve the historic character of Livingston signs cleared the first of two hurdles on Tuesday at the regular meeting of the City Commission.
Livingston city commissioners voted unanimously, on first reading, to approve an ordinance updating Section 30.50 of the zoning code. The next and final reading of the ordinance is scheduled to occur at the Commission’s March 24 meeting. If approved that day, the new version of the ordinance would take effect 30 days later, city staff told the commissioners on Tuesday.
“The proposed updates to the sign code provide greater flexibility of sign design within the Downtown Historic District, especially as it relates to wall, window and projecting signs and sign lighting,” reads a staff report to the Commission. “The revised code will allow new signage to be consistent with existing historic signs and will help to maintain the unique character of Livingston’s Downtown.”
The proposed ordinance also conforms to the precedent set by Reed v. Town of Gilbert, a U.S. Supreme Court case in which the court reiterated that it’s unconstitutional for a city to impose content-based restrictions in signage laws. The precedent was first set in 1972 with Chicago Police Dept. v. Mosley.
More recently, a lower court ruled the Town of Gilbert, Arizona, sign laws were content neutral, because there was no underlying purpose to discriminate against particular messages. Gilbert’s ordinance had regulated the size and display duration of temporary directional signs. But the Supreme Court disagreed the Gilbert’s law was content-neutral.
In his majority opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Gilbert’s sign code depended “entirely on the communicative content of the sign.”
The proposed Livingston ordinance prohibits animated signs that display more than time and temperatures, and defines “animated sign” as “a sign with action or motion, flashing or intermittent lights and/or color changes requiring electrical energy, electronic or manufactured sources of activation, but not including wind-activated elements such as flags and banners.” The proposed ordinance also defines awning signs, banner signs, door signs, neon signs, menu boards, “backlit,” “halo lit” and more.
Livingston City Manager Grant Gager said there are a handful of signs that don’t conform to the proposed amendments and to the current code.
“The city is going to work to gain compliance,” Gager said Wednesday.
The intent of the changes is to “provide standards for erection, design and placement of all signs and sign structures” and to “achieve the proper relationship of signs to their environment, enhance the outward appearance of the community as a whole, secure pedestrian and vehicular safety, preserve the historic aspects of the City of Livingston and promote the conservation of energy by regulating lighted signs,” according to the proposed ordinance.