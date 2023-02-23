Sign of the Times

Sign of the times: City officials propose changes to Livingston’s sign policy.

 Photo by John Carroll

A proposal to preserve the historic character of Livingston signs cleared the first of two hurdles on Tuesday at the regular meeting of the City Commission.

Livingston city commissioners voted unanimously, on first reading, to approve an ordinance updating Section 30.50 of the zoning code. The next and final reading of the ordinance is scheduled to occur at the Commission’s March 24 meeting. If approved that day, the new version of the ordinance would take effect 30 days later, city staff told the commissioners on Tuesday.