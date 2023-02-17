Residents and business owners will be invited to give the city ideas about how to develop vacant spaces downtown, and a zoning ordinance is in development that would allow neighborhoods with mixed housing types.
Urban Renewal Agency board members met Wednesday at the City/County Complex and discussed the idea of offering grants to help downtown property owners use vacant spaces for housing. Board members agreed they want to keep the building façade grant in place.
“It’s made such a huge difference downtown,” said board member and City Commissioner Quentin Schwarz at the meeting.
At least three board members agreed the board should find ways to particularly incentivize affordable or workforce housing. No board members opposed this idea.
“It certainly sounds like there’s a desire for this program to support the development of affordable housing, so we can make a note of that as one of the review criteria — ‘is the project creating affordable units or market-grade units?’” said Livingston City Manager Grant Gager to the board at the meeting.
Board members seemed in agreement that such grants should target projects that otherwise wouldn’t be feasible without a grant. For example, board members discussed favoring projects that would not be eligible for bank loans but for the availability of URA grants.
City staff said they’d come up with some proposed grant application criteria for review at the board’s next meeting. Gager hoped the program can be launched in early April.
Affordable housing The topic of what to do about vacant living spaces on second and third floors of downtown buildings came up during a Feb. 7 City Commission meeting. During the meeting, Gager estimated there are 50 to 70 vacant living spaces in the city, many of which are on the second and third floors of downtown buildings.
“It occurs to our team — the staff and I — that those are the cheapest housing units to create, and so they need to be brought back into use,” Gager said Feb. 7, and he reiterated this position Wednesday.
Grabow, at the Feb. 7 meeting, hailed Gager’s plan to implement the City of Livingston 2021 Growth Policy. Her comments of support did not pertain to the idea of turning downtown living spaces into affordable housing, she later clarified. She’s in favor of vacant downtown space being used for commercial activity, whether it be short-term housing rentals or other types of businesses. She said creating affordable housing isn’t feasible downtown, as she’d tried it for 24 years.
“Affordable housing on the second floor of downtown will not pencil out,” said Grabow, who is president of the Livingston Downtown Building Owners and Business Association and a former city commissioner.
Creating downtown housing would likely benefit people from Bozeman more than locals, she said, adding than 90% of the people she rented to downtown had moved from Bozeman but stayed employed there.
“The only work-force housing the Bozeman people will not scarf up is trailer and modular home park spaces or a tiny house village,” Grabow wrote in an email. “Trailers and modular homes are true workforce housing. I have a friend who makes a whopping $20 an hour supporting four sons and she is a single parent. She says the only reason she survives is that she lives in a trailer part with a trailer she has been able to pay off and she loves it.”
“You can’t have affordable housing anymore downtown, it’s just too expensive,” she told the board on Wednesday.
She told the board that heating bills make offering low rents difficult or impossible.
“Our costs have skyrocketed, and what I am an advocate for is a multi-use building — it won’t survive in any other form in the commercial market,” Grabow told the board. “I am such an advocate of all our buildings downtown having a commercial bent to them.”
Grabow told the Livingston Enterprise that tourists, not long-term residents, need to be in downtown second floors, lest Livingston ends up “looking like the Belgrade downtown in the next 10 years.” She said that for the area to say commercially successful, “we have to have businesses, not affordable housing downtown.”
Officials on Wednesday discussed inviting property owners and residents to a public hearing or townhall meeting on the issue. A date wasn’t set.
“We all can reach out to people we know of who have opportunities to have housing units in their properties,” said board chair Allison Vicenzi.
Zoning code update At the Livingston City Planning Board meeting later on Wednesday, officials discussed updating the zoning code to allow for planned unit developments (PUDs). PUDs allow property owners to implement more of a variety of land uses than allowable under the base zoning code, in exchange for various concessions memorialized in an enforceable agreement.
Gager told the planning board his staff are developing a PUD ordinance and will, at the board’s next meeting, offer a literature review of existing PUD ordinances from three cities: Kalispell, Columbia Falls and Hardin. These cities, like Livingston, do not have charters. Officials likely won’t have a draft of an ordinance to vote on until after the legislative session. Toward the end of the legislative session this spring, city staff will have a request for proposals (RFQ) ready for the commission to review, Gager said. The RFQ would be used to find a consultant to help with public outreach and updating the zoning code. Updating the code would likely be a yearlong process, he told the board.