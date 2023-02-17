Urban Renewal

The Urban Renewal Agency met Wednesday to discuss affordable housing in downtown Livingston.

 Photo by Sean Batura

Residents and business owners will be invited to give the city ideas about how to develop vacant spaces downtown, and a zoning ordinance is in development that would allow neighborhoods with mixed housing types.

Urban Renewal Agency board members met Wednesday at the City/County Complex and discussed the idea of offering grants to help downtown property owners use vacant spaces for housing. Board members agreed they want to keep the building façade grant in place.