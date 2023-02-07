County Commissioners

The County Commission convenes Tuesday for its regular meeting.

 Photo by Sean Batura

Park County is on track to save about $400,000 a year by using a landfill instead of the city of Livingston's transfer station. 

In July, the county began using Logan Landfill off Interstate 90 west of Manhattan. This caused a reduction in disposal fee costs, which saved the county $15,000 in January, according to Mathew Whitman, Park County Public Works director. 