Park County is on track to save about $400,000 a year by using a landfill instead of the city of Livingston's transfer station.
In July, the county began using Logan Landfill off Interstate 90 west of Manhattan. This caused a reduction in disposal fee costs, which saved the county $15,000 in January, according to Mathew Whitman, Park County Public Works director.
"That's one of the few invoices I'm excited to see every month," Whitman told county commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday morning.
Keeping in mind that January and December are slow trash months, Whitman said it appears the county could save $400,000 a year by switching to the landfill.
In other business, Park County Commissioner Clint Tinsley said there's an effort underway to enhance operations at the ice skating rink at the Park County Fairgrounds. As it stands now, Livingston's high winds and above-freezing temperatures cause the ice to melt, making operations more difficult. But if refrigeration equipment were to be installed to keep the ice solid, this could cause the rink to open "several months" longer than normal, Tinsley said.
Tinsley said he'll be meeting with the ice skate committee to see whether the commission could play a role in improving operations. The commissioner said the equipment could cost $100,000 and entail an ongoing cost of about $1,000 per month.
Also Tuesday, Park County Planner Lawson Moorman told the commission that the county has received almost an entire typical year's worth of floodplain building permits in a month. The county usually receives 10 to 15 per year, but had received eight as of Tuesday. The increase is due to ongoing repairs — such as bank stabilization work — being conducted in the wake of the severe flooding of the Yellowstone River in June, he said.
The commission had opted to waive all floodplain permit fees until last week, Moorman said.