GLOBE NEWSWIRE — NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) and certain parties reached a settlement agreement in its Montana electric and natural gas regulatory rate review that has been submitted to the Montana Public Service Commission (MPSC) for its consideration, according to a news release.

In addition to NorthWestern, settling parties include the Montana Consumer Counsel, the Montana Large Customer Group, the Federal Executive Agencies and Walmart Inc.

