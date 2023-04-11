Livingston City Commission Chairperson Melissa Nootz, appointed in October 2018 and completing her first full term through 2023, announced her intent to run for a second term this fall.
While adapting during crises like the global coronavirus pandemic and the historic Yellowstone River flood, she has ensured that the Commission has remained productive, read a press release.
In her tenure, the Commission has moved forward with the most robust growth policy in Livingston’s history while also adding the Active Transportation Plan and Housing Action Plan to the vision, per a press release.
The Commission also hired a new city manager — Grant Gager — under her leadership.
“I am running for re-election, because in helping our community meet the tragedies of the past year, I saw firsthand the importance of resilience,” said Nootz. “We can build a more resilient Livingston where all of our working families thrive by making housing more diverse, expanding connectivity, and implementing our growth policy.”
Nootz is currently the City Commission appointee on the Tree Board. She has also served on the City Planning Board during the development of the growth policy and the Strategic Plan Committee to create the vision and goals for the most recent plan.
Outside of serving on the City Commission, Nootz works as the campaigns and advocacy director for the Montana Environmental Information Center. Through her work, Nootz has a breadth of understanding of policy implications, connections with many communities across the state, and a broad network of regional nonprofit partners. She lives with her family on the north side of Livingston.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.