Melissa Nootz

Livingston City Commission Chairperson Melissa Nootz, appointed in October 2018 and completing her first full term through 2023, announced her intent to run for a second term this fall.

While adapting during crises like the global coronavirus pandemic and the historic Yellowstone River flood, she has ensured that the Commission has remained productive, read a press release.

