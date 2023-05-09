Fishing for trout

10-year-old Max Luchi catches a rainbow trout with assistance from fishing guide Scott Weisbeck on Saturday during an event with the Life Outdoors Foundation at Sage Lodge in Pray.

 PHOTO COURTESY MISTY POWERS

The weather was slightly giving with intermittent sunshine and an occasional break in the wind as the Life Outdoors Foundation started off strong for spring and summer by shifting gears into fly fishing on Saturday morning.

“Our inaugural ice fishing season was a success. We took a total of 27 youth out on the ice to teach them a new life skill and hobby,” said Strader. “To say the least, it was a great success.”

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters