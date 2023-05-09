The weather was slightly giving with intermittent sunshine and an occasional break in the wind as the Life Outdoors Foundation started off strong for spring and summer by shifting gears into fly fishing on Saturday morning.
“Our inaugural ice fishing season was a success. We took a total of 27 youth out on the ice to teach them a new life skill and hobby,” said Strader. “To say the least, it was a great success.”
Life Outdoors Foundation is a fully funded program for Park County kids designed to teach them about and provide opportunity for them to go fishing. The foundation is set up to provide equipment and guides to kids who are interested without financial barriers. The program began in January with ice fishing.
The first spring event was held at Sage Lodge on May 6. The kids enjoyed fly-fishing lessons with fishing guide Scott Weisbeck. Weisbeck did a casting lesson with each child in the parking lot prior to entering the Sage Lodge to check in.
Once checked in Weisbeck and participating kids along with their parents or guardians went to the pond on sight for some practice.
“This was my first experience with this particular nonprofit organization,” said Weisbeck. “I feel it is important to give youth a chance to experience something I love to do as a professional and hope to encourage them to enjoy the outdoors and try new things. I always enjoy seeing smiles when anyone puts it together and lands their first fish, especially the young ones, you only get to experience the first time once.“
Max Yuchi, who came with mother Misty Bowers and family friend Jim Lubke looking on for support, caught a rainbow trout and a brook trout.
Strader said that the plan moving forward is going to depend on whether or not the foundation can secure use of a pond closer to Livingston. He said the goal now is to have at least four youth out fishing with a guide(s) every Saturday, weather permitting.
The group will meet every Saturday morning at Yellowstone Sporting Goods and head out to fish from there, ensuring everyone has what they need before going, Strader said.