A committee was formed Tuesday to explore how a motor vehicle park might be established for Park County.
Members of the Park County Fairgrounds & Parks Board voted unanimously at their Tuesday meeting to form the Park County Motor Vehicle Park Committee after hearing a presentation from Livingston resident Jake Nelson.
Nelson told the board the county would need at least 20 acres for a motor vehicle park, but preferably more acreage — he mentioned 80 acres — to accommodate parking. He said water service to the property would be a must and said it wouldn’t be difficult to have dirt brought in if there wasn’t enough on site.
If a piece of property were to be secured for the park, “we would try to put on some type of a mud race, whether it be mud drags or mud bogs and try to get something set up with motocross,” Nelson told the board.
He was representing Park County Motor Vehicle Park, a domestic nonprofit corporation registered in May 2022 by his wife, Christina Nelson, who sits on the Park County Fairgrounds & Parks Board.
Snowmobiling also was discussed as a possible activity at the park, as well as educational events for children to learn about vehicle mechanics and maintenance. The facility would draw out-of-county visitors for special events and could be open regularly for the use of locals, according to residents who addressed the board Tuesday. Other possible events that could be held at the proposed park include Ski-jouring, demolition derby, go-carts and BMX, according to Morgan Squires, fairgrounds and parks director.
The new committee will work with the nonprofit to determine how the park might be established. No one spoke in opposition to the project.
Board member Josh Reynolds said he heard some enthusiastic talk three years ago about the possibility of a motor vehicle park for Park County. He suggested keeping an eye out for grants and was the first to volunteer to serve on the committee. His colleagues on the board also expressed enthusiasm.
“I am really excited to see what you guys can do,” said board member Shauna Johnson.
