Motocross

Motocross may be coming to Livingston.

 AP

A committee was formed Tuesday to explore how a motor vehicle park might be established for Park County.

Members of the Park County Fairgrounds & Parks Board voted unanimously at their Tuesday meeting to form the Park County Motor Vehicle Park Committee after hearing a presentation from Livingston resident Jake Nelson.

Tags

Park County Motor Vehicle Park Committee members

  • Josh Reynolds, committee chair
  • Jake Nelson
  • Jeremiah Simmons
  • Cheyenne Mushrush
  • Christina Nelson